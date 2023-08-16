Troops, tanks and fighter jets: the largest military parade in decades takes place in Poland. Duda: “Defend NATO and EU borders”

Two-hundred vehicles, 92 planes e 2mila troops for the largest military parade made by Poland in the last decades. This show of military force that took place today, August 15, comes as tensions continue to rise between Warsaw and Belarus: a NATO member nation and Russia’s main ally. President Andrzej Dudacommander-in-chief of the armed forces, stated in his opening speech that “the defense of the eastern border, the border of the European Union and NATO, is today a key element of the state interest of Poland”. To listen to one folla waving the red-and-white national flags, despite the great heat.

As reported by the Cnn, the Polish Defense Ministry said today’s celebration of Polish Army Day would be marked by the presence of latest technologies that Poland has in its arsenal including US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, South Korean K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, Himars rocket launchers, Krab self-propelled howitzers, and US-made Patriots. A US Air Force F-35 flew over the motorcade, a sign that Poland is also buying these advanced fighter jets.

Poland has emerged as one of main powers military communities in recent years after investing billion in new equipment, following Russia’s decision to annex the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea In the 2014. The Polish Armed Forces number more than 175 thousand soldiers, compared to 100,000 eight years ago. Even the weight diplomatic of Warsaw grew on the heels of the role it played in supporting Ukraine after the invasion of Moscow. Last week, Poland announced the deployment of thousands of additional troops to its eastern border as concerns grow over the presence of forces mercenaries Russian Wagner in Belarus.