Tropical Riot Fest announces the poster for its fourth edition

The festival of punk rock, ska and beer Tropical Riot he will return next September 2 to celebrate its fourth edition, again in Ullastrell (Barcelona), with a poster that completes Booze & Glory, Bad Nerves, The Gundown, Blowfuse, Sandré, Saïm, Antilògic y rough.

Fleeing from Barcelona’s centralism and massive macro-festivals, Tropical Riot is committed to a local festival model with a good selection of local, state and international bands with proposals ranging from punk rock to alternative rock, going through emo or post- hardcore.

Its first edition was held on September 1, 2018 with a resounding success of participation in which they hung the sold-out sign with 500 attendees. In 2019 the celebration was repeated, this time on September 7, with the presence of international bands such as No Fun At All, The Movement y Buster Shuffle. With the arrival of the pandemic, the organization of the festival had to stop dead but they looked for other alternatives to continue connecting with the public. To do this, they created a YouTube channel and organized Tropical Riot Live Sessions with live performances and interviews with local bands recorded at Estudio EM. In addition, they also opted for the development of the label associated with the festival that they created in 2019, Tropical Riot Records, which today has 2 references released on CD, vinyl and digital.

With the return to normality, in 2021, they organized the De-escalation Riot, a cycle with small-format concerts at Ultrasell and, in 2022, they organized the first edition of Primavera Riot in Terrassa, the spring spin-off of the festival, and the third edition of Tropical Riot in 2022, an edition that featured state and international bands such as Biznaga, Not On Tour, o The Anti-Patiks.