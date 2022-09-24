Tropical storm approaches Florida, declares state of emergency

Securities Times News, CCTV News reported that according to CNN local time on September 24, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida on the same day to deal with tropical storm “Ian” The major disaster that the landing will cause. Members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and placed on standby under the state emergency order. According to reports, Tropical Storm “Ian” is expected to make landfall in hurricane form near Tampa, Florida on the evening of the 28th. The Florida Department of Emergency Management cooperated with the National Hurricane Center to assess and determine the Florida Peninsula, parts of the Big Bend River Bank, northern and The northeast continues to be at risk of major disasters such as heavy rain, flash floods, and strong winds.