Tropical Storm Beatriz Strengthens and Approaches Southern Mexico

Tropical storm Beatriz is intensifying as it moves towards the coast of southern Mexico, bringing heavy rains, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). As of the NHC’s 8 am Eastern bulletin, the storm was located 95 miles southwest of Acapulco, with maximum winds of 65 mph and a west-northwest movement at 13 mph. The NHC has issued a hurricane warning from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula in Mexico, and a hurricane watch from Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes. A tropical storm warning is in effect from south of Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado, while a tropical storm watch is issued from Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita. The NHC advises other areas along the southwestern coast of Mexico and south of Baja California to monitor the storm’s progress. The agency predicts that Beatriz will become a hurricane on Friday afternoon and continue moving near the southwestern coast of Mexico in the coming days. Some regions in Mexico, including Oaxaca and Jalisco, may receive up to 7 inches of rain. In the Pacific, this is the second tropical storm of the season following Tropical Storm Adrian, which recently became the first hurricane without posing a threat to any coastal territory.

