Tropical Storm Eugene Could Intensify to Category One Hurricane Today

Title: Tropical Storm Eugene Expected to Strengthen into Hurricane Today

Subtitle: 2023 Cyclone and Hurricane Season Updates

Mexico.- The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has issued a recent notice stating that the tropical storm known as Eugene, which has been active since Saturday afternoon, could potentially intensify into a category one hurricane today.

According to the SMN, the system is currently positioned 205 km southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and is moving rapidly to the west-northwest at a speed of 30 km/h. It is currently sustaining winds of 110 km/h, with gusts of 140 km/h.

This marks the fifth system of the Pacific Ocean’s cyclone and hurricane season, following a trend that has seen each preceding system potentially reaching hurricane strength. The SMN predicts that Eugene will likely gain enough strength to become a hurricane by noon on Sunday, with projected sustained winds of 120 km/h and gusts of 150 km/h. At that time, the system will be located 260 km southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, Baja California Sur.

The SMN has issued alerts indicating that the system will bring heavy rainfall to areas of Baja California Sur, which could trigger an increase in stream levels, landslides, and floods, particularly in low-lying areas. Additionally, reduced visibility on road sections is expected.

In terms of coastal effects, gusts of wind ranging from 50 to 70 km/h and waves measuring 2 to 4 meters in height are forecasted along the coasts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, and Nayarit. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that the general population and maritime navigators in these areas exercise extreme caution and adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Civil Protection System.

Furthermore, the Pacific Ocean currently has two tropical systems in motion. Dora, which has once again reached hurricane status, is on its way to the Central Pacific. Meanwhile, Eugene is expected to strengthen significantly within the next few hours, transitioning from a tropical storm to the next level.

It is crucial for residents and authorities in the affected areas to remain vigilant and stay updated on the situation.

