Tropical Storm Franklin Forms in the Atlantic with Maximum Sustained Winds of 75 mph

by admin
MIAMI, Florida – This Sunday, Tropical Storm Franklin emerged in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 pm bulletin. The storm is currently located 270 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and is moving at a speed of 12 mph.

As a result, the National Hurricane Center has issued several warnings and advisories. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire southern coast of the Dominican Republic, ranging from the Haitian border to Isla Saona. Another Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire northern and eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, extending from the Haitian border to Isla Saona.

These warnings highlight the potential impact that Tropical Storm Franklin may have on these areas. Residents and visitors in the affected regions are advised to stay updated on the storm’s progress and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Tropical Storm Franklin serves as a reminder of the ongoing hurricane season and the need for preparedness. As the storm continues to develop, it is crucial for individuals in its potential path to stay informed and heed any warnings issued by their local authorities.

