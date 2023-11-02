Home » Tropical Storm Pilar causes fatalities and evacuations in El Salvador
Tropical Storm Pilar causes fatalities and evacuations in El Salvador

Tropical Storm Pilar causes fatalities and evacuations in El Salvador

Tropical storm Pilar continues to cause havoc in El Salvador, with heavy rains leading to the deaths of at least three people and the evacuation of around 500 others. The Ministry of the Environment in the country has predicted that the rains will continue until Sunday, posing a continued risk of flooding and landslides. The General Directorate of Civil Protection has set up 15 active shelters to accommodate those affected by the storm.

Among the casualties are two individuals who were swept away by a river in the La Unión department, while another person, a fisherman, drowned after his boat capsized in Usulután. However, the authorities are hopeful that conditions will improve soon as Pilar begins to move away from the Pacific coast.

Despite this optimism, the red alert remains in effect, and the Ministry of Education has suspended both in-person and virtual classes until Wednesday. Classes will remain suspended on Thursday due to the Day of the Dead holiday. In addition, sport and artisanal fishing activities have also been put on hold, and the authorities will evaluate whether it is safe to lift the restriction on Friday.

The government is urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing weather challenges. Continuous monitoring of the situation will be carried out to minimize the potential damage caused by flooding and landslides.

