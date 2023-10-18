Tropical Tammy Threatens Lesser Antilles with Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

MIAMI.- The National Hurricane Center (NHC) based in Miami has reported that the potential storm Tropical Tammy could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding to parts of the Lesser Antilles starting Friday. The disturbance, located halfway between the Windward Islands and West Africa, has continued to develop, prompting the NHC to issue a bulletin at 2:00 am.

The Lesser Antilles, consisting of eight countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, and others, as well as territories belonging to the United States, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela, face potential risks from this brewing storm. Environmental conditions are expected to continue to be conducive to further development, leading to the likely formation of a tropical depression in the coming days.

While the disturbance is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward across the Atlantic central and western regions in the next few days, it remains uncertain whether it will have an impact on Florida. The probability of forming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours stands at 40%, while the chances rise to approximately 80% in the next seven days. If the winds of the disturbance gain strength, it could develop into a tropical storm.

The NHC is closely monitoring this disturbance and will provide regular updates as new information becomes available. Residents in potentially affected areas are advised to stay updated and make necessary preparations for potential severe weather conditions.

Tropical storms have historically had a significant impact on the Caribbean Islands and the Florida Peninsula. It is estimated that countries in the region suffer annual losses due to storm damage equivalent to 17% of their GDP. Authorities have reported that since 1950, the Caribbean has experienced 324 disasters, resulting in over 250,000 lives lost and impacting more than 24 million people.

As the threat of Tropical Tammy looms, it is crucial for residents and authorities to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of those in potential danger zones.

