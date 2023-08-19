Tropical Wave AL90 to Bring Heavy Rain Event in Puerto Rico

Tropical Wave AL90 to Bring Heavy Rain to Puerto Rico Next Week

Puerto Rico is bracing itself for a heavy rain event, as the tropical wave designated as the AL90 suspicion area approaches the region. The National Meteorological Service (SNM) in San Juan has estimated that between Monday and Wednesday of next week, the island could experience rainfall accumulation ranging from one to four inches.

While the system does not currently pose a direct threat of cyclone formation for Puerto Rico, it is expected to pass south of the island, bringing additional atmospheric conditions along with the rains. The medium and long-term models have been predicting increased instability since last week, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has also forecasted a potential cyclonic formation from this disturbance.

Although there is still uncertainty regarding the exact path and intensity of the system, the SNM has confirmed the likelihood of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. The eastern, southeastern, and southern regions of the island, as well as the municipal islands, are expected to have the highest concentration of rainfall. Up to four inches of rain could accumulate in these areas, with the possibility of even greater accumulations in isolated spots.

The most active day for rainfall associated with the tropical wave is expected to be during the first half of next week. However, residual moisture from the disturbance could lead to temporary rains toward the end of the week, primarily in the western part of the country.

In addition to heavy rain, episodes of strong breezes are also anticipated due to the instability induced by the tropical wave. Coastal towns on the south coast and the Caribbean Sea will likely experience onshore winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts. Stronger wind gusts may be recorded in the most intense thunderstorms.

With the possibility of excessive rain, there is a risk of urban and flash flooding, particularly in areas where downpours persist or occur frequently. The SNM has warned drivers to be cautious of flooded roads. Furthermore, saturated soil in certain regions increases the risk of landslides. Individuals living near mountainous areas, rivers, and streams are advised to take precautions.

Beachgoers should also be aware of the potential dangers associated with the tropical wave. The risk of rip currents on the south coast will increase from low to moderate, and some beaches in the southeast may have a high risk of currents. Additionally, choppy waves in the Caribbean Sea could reach six to eight feet, with higher waves expected in the eastern region, as well as Vieques and Culebra.

Citizens of Puerto Rico are urged to plan their week accordingly, considering the potential impacts of this tropical wave. The SNM will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

