Tropical wave in Serbia | Info

The maximum temperature in Serbia will be 38 degrees, which is expected on Friday.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

After heavy rains and floods, real summer temperatures have arrived. It was 30 degrees in Belgrade yesterday, and tropical temperatures, even 38 degrees, have been announced for Friday. Since there was a lot of rain, the land is saturated with moisture, so that every new rainfall brings the danger that the earth will not absorb it.

Ivan Ristić, a meteorologist, spoke about the current meteorological conditions, but also what kind of weather awaits us after the current tropical week, in the morning program of Kurir television. “A heat wave has started caused by an African anticyclone that is getting stronger towards us. The main part has not yet reached us, and we expect the maximum on Friday, when the temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees and that will be the end of that wave. The UV index is very high, between 8 and 10. Temperatures will be higher and higher. It will be very steamy and there will be a lot of humidity,” Ristic said.

After this tropical week, he says, comes a sudden change with stormy weather: “On Friday, the heat wave ends and clouds and cooling come again. The end of the heat wave can be accompanied by stormy winds, rains and hail. It is already the night between Friday and Saturday. The emergency sector should definitely be alerted. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a lot of precipitation again across our country. From Monday, the weather calms down and that’s when the Azores anticyclone will arrive. The temperature will be between 26 and 31 degrees from the weekend and it will last almost the first two decades of July. There will be a lot more sun. The ratio of sunny and rainy days will be approximately three or four sunny days for one rainy day”.

(WORLD/Courier)