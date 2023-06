Trotoart in Banja Luka schedule and photos | Magazine

“Trotoart” in Banjaluk brings numerous street artists and performers for the second year in a row.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The full name of the International Festival of Street Entertainers “TrotoArt” this year hosted artists from Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Switzerland and France.

“Trotoart” lasts the whole weekend, and if you walk to the city center you will see and hear dancers, musicians, acrobats and many other artists with different talents.



See description Street artists and performers enliven the streets of Banja Luka (PHOTO) Hide description Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

1 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

2 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

3 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

4 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

5 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

6 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

7 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

8 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

9 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

10 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

11 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

12 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

13 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

14 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

15 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

16 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

17 / 20 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

18 / 20 AD Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

19 / 20 See also Pakistan's father of the atomic bomb died at 85 Source: Mondo/Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 20

20 / 20

On Saturday, for the first time in Banja Luka, an outdoor urban opera called “Big Dolls and Drummers” will be performed.

Find the entire program at THIS LINK.

(WORLD)