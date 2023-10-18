Troye Sivan, crítica de Something To Give Each Other (2023)

Troye Sivan He said a long time ago that Madonna made him realize two things: after listening to “Like A Prayer”that he wanted to be a singer, and, after watching the video clip of “Girl Gone Wild”, that he was a little gay. Therefore, whether it is a clear inspiration or simply coincidence, the similarity that this one has is still curious. “Something To Give Each Other” con “Erotica”. Both have a marked sex-positive character (“It’s an album about my body, about using it and enjoying it, and about enjoying other people’s bodies,” Sivan recently declared), as well as an important component of community, freedom and, yes, provocation. Both open directly with their provocative lead single, a dangerous move especially in the case of the Australian, since “Rush” It has been a success, and if you use up the cartridge right away, you have to be sure that what comes next is just as good. It is? Yes and no.

Troye wanted a hedonistic, danceable hit with “Rush”, since until now his biggest numbers were with ballads or mid-tempo, and he has achieved it. It would be very strange if “Rush” would not end up being one of the signature songs of his career, the one in charge of closing his concerts with nostalgia in a few years. However, it is not the best part of the album for me. Just barely, yes, but that honor goes to what ended up being the third single, “One Of Your Girls”– which Troye praises as his favorite song so far and in which, by the way, his collaboration with Allie “Love Me Wrong”. With a similar theme to “Sanctify” de Years & Years, “One Of Your Girls” It is superior because it does not hide the miseries or try to offer a version in which to look better, and on top of that it manages to be sexy and at the same time quite depressing in its portrait of the idealization of the straight boy. If you tell someone “give me a call if you ever get desperate”, hint, you are the desperate one.

The delicate production, reminiscent of the wonderful “Instant Crush” by Daft Punk and Julian Casablancas, and their vocal effects are also in line with what is said: “In the end, a sad robot is what I have been when I have been with straight people, what was expected of me is that I would be there as soon as they asked me, that I would disappear when they got scared, and then come back when they wanted to again, as if was an inanimate object. And yet, there I was again and again,” he said in an interview with Apple Music. Showing her reality and her feelings without much artifice was a priority for Troye here; Not in vain, she insisted that the cover photo (another similarity with “Erotica”) was with a close person to be comfortable and for that smile to be real.

Thus, Troye continues to open up on topics such as intimate “Can’t Go Back Baby” (which samples Jessica Pratt’s “Back Baby”) “Still Got It” (“got a place back in Australia, it’s different than you remember / I think you’d like it, though”), while fulfilling his promise regarding the carnal concept of the album and the presence of his body, which is all over the tracklist. From the booty call on “What’s The Time Where You Are” and the mention of his Bussy in “How To Stay With You” to lines like “I could speak or just let my body explain / I’m getting close to satisfied” (“Honey”), “The party’s the only place that really knows me / I’m just tryna get outside of this body” (“Silly”which samples “Music (and the rest disappears)” by Elettra Lamborghini) or “kinda miss usin’ my body / fuck it up like this party did tonight” (“Got Me Started”with the risky sample of “Shooting Stars” of Bag Raiders). Both this song and “In My Room” (a failed collaboration with Guitarricadelafuente) and the aforementioned “What’s The Time Where You At” They seem to be about the same person… and of course I agree with the fun theory that the voice that says Troye baby just before we hear a phrase in Spanish (the fucking madness) is that of Manu Ríos.

After all, he would not be the only person who is not credited but has collaborated: Max Martin wanted to give him the synthesizers of “One Of Your Girls” and, therefore, we do not see him among the producers. Those who do appear are the already known Styalz Fuego and OZGO, and new signings ranging from Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry), NOVODOR (ODESZA, DJ Khaled) or Zhone (Paris Hilton, Slayyyter) to PC Music’s own AG Cook , which in “How To Stay With You” gives it a rather Blood Orange touch. The result of this combination is a record far from “IN A DREAM” (by far, his best work), in which there are not bad songs, but there are none that stand out especially beyond “Rush” y “One Of The Girls”as there were several in the aforementioned EP or, even, in “Bloom”.

And, despite the similarities, no, “Something To Give Each Other” is not the ‘Erotica’ gay”, nor “Bloom” It was him ‘Melodrama’ gay” despite the fact that the media had that narrative. But nothing happens. Nothing happens because I release a song and a video clip like “Rush” if it is what she is born with, and if on top of that she is that good. Maybe the problem is putting such high expectations on Troye (and this is said by someone who in the video clip of “Rush” would have to apologize for existing), as if it had to represent us all and be the speaker for everyone, when it has neither established itself as that nor does it especially carry activism as its flag. He represents himself, he tells his own stories. And that, as we saw in the excellent “Stud”, “Easy”, “Animal” o “The Good Side”and as we see again on this album, he can do it very well.

Share this: Facebook

X

