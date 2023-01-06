Home World Truce in Ukraine, the patriarch of Kiev: “No reason to trust Russia”
Truce in Ukraine, the patriarch of Kiev: "No reason to trust Russia"

Truce in Ukraine, the patriarch of Kiev: “No reason to trust Russia”

A ceasefire to peacefully celebrate Orthodox Christmas is not even a convincing proposal Epiphanius I, the Metropolitan of the Church of Kiev and All Ukraine. “Ten months of large-scale attacks, killings and torture of civilians,” he says in an interview with Republic – of terrible atrocities and destruction of entire cities, of cynical terrorist attacks on critical infrastructures on which the life of ordinary people depends, of constant lies and propaganda have shown that currently we do not have the slightest reason to trust Russia’s statements, nor the existence of moral values ​​among its leaders, including ecclesiastical ones”.

