Truck Collides with Horse Cart, Leaving One Person Dead in Havana

Truck Collides with Horse Cart in Havana, Leaving One Dead

A truck collided with a horse cart in Havana, resulting in the death of at least one person, according to witnesses who shared their accounts on social media. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, was reported on the Bus and Truck Accidents Facebook page by user Denis Molina.

Molina described the accident as a “shivering” event that took place in Cast Fraga, La Lisa. He stated that the truck collided with the small horse cart, which was in front of him. Four individuals were involved in the accident – two from the horse cart and two from the truck. Unfortunately, three of them sustained serious injuries. Molina urged everyone to take extreme caution while driving, emphasizing that families are waiting for their loved ones at home.

Following Molina’s post, numerous comments were posted by other witnesses to the accident. They confirmed that at least one person had lost their life in the collision, and the horse did not survive the impact either.

One Facebook user, who claimed to have been present at the scene, stated that it was a dark and tragic situation. They also mentioned that the injured passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another commenter expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away in the operating room.

A reader pointed out that the speed limit in the area is 40km/h, but people fail to respect it. Additionally, horse carts reportedly lack the required lighting, further contributing to the risks on the road.

Sadly, this was not the only tragic accident reported in Havana over the weekend. On Friday, another person lost their life in a traffic accident. The individual crashed their yellow Moskvich car into a public lighting pole near the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) in El Vedado.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and ensuring the safety of all individuals on the road. Authorities may need to address issues such as speeding and the lack of lighting on horse carts to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

