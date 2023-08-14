Home » Truck Collides with Horse Cart, Leaving One Person Dead in Havana
World

Truck Collides with Horse Cart, Leaving One Person Dead in Havana

by admin
Truck Collides with Horse Cart, Leaving One Person Dead in Havana

Truck Collides with Horse Cart in Havana, Leaving One Dead

A truck collided with a horse cart in Havana, resulting in the death of at least one person, according to witnesses who shared their accounts on social media. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, was reported on the Bus and Truck Accidents Facebook page by user Denis Molina.

Molina described the accident as a “shivering” event that took place in Cast Fraga, La Lisa. He stated that the truck collided with the small horse cart, which was in front of him. Four individuals were involved in the accident – two from the horse cart and two from the truck. Unfortunately, three of them sustained serious injuries. Molina urged everyone to take extreme caution while driving, emphasizing that families are waiting for their loved ones at home.

Following Molina’s post, numerous comments were posted by other witnesses to the accident. They confirmed that at least one person had lost their life in the collision, and the horse did not survive the impact either.

One Facebook user, who claimed to have been present at the scene, stated that it was a dark and tragic situation. They also mentioned that the injured passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another commenter expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away in the operating room.

A reader pointed out that the speed limit in the area is 40km/h, but people fail to respect it. Additionally, horse carts reportedly lack the required lighting, further contributing to the risks on the road.

See also  The genius of Palermo photographers Incorporates in a trunk: a house museum is open

Sadly, this was not the only tragic accident reported in Havana over the weekend. On Friday, another person lost their life in a traffic accident. The individual crashed their yellow Moskvich car into a public lighting pole near the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) in El Vedado.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and ensuring the safety of all individuals on the road. Authorities may need to address issues such as speeding and the lack of lighting on horse carts to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

You may also like

Trump towards the fourth indictment, risks being charged...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage anticipates the launch by a...

The Tufi Duek Summer 2024 collection – MONDO...

Footage of the murder of an AEK fan...

The renter of the beach attacked the Serbs...

Current Affairs in San Francisco: Government Employees Advised...

Palermo, Pino Apprentice visits the inmates of the...

Are the indictments good for Trump?

me and the Barbies – MONDO MODA

Usa, two African Americans abused and tortured for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy