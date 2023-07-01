Truck Driver Passes Away After Serious Accident in Pinewood of the River

Cuban Truck Driver Succumbs to Injuries After Overturning Vehicle in Pinewood of the River

A Cuban truck driver who was seriously injured in April after his truck overturned near Minas de Matahambre has passed away after a two-month battle for his life. The news was shared by Rafael Mayor, an internet user who had previously reported on the accident.

The victim, identified as Victor Andarcio, was driving a truck from the Dutch company Womy Equipment Rental, located in the Mariel Special Development Zone. The accident occurred when the edge of the embankment vanished, causing the loaded truck to fall down a ravine.

In a Facebook post accompanied by photos of the overturned truck, Mayor expressed his condolences and highlighted Andarcio’s fighting spirit. According to a cousin of the victim’s daughter, Andarcio underwent surgery and was in serious condition at the Pinar del Río Hospital.

The poor condition of the road was cited as the primary cause of the accident. One internet user with technical knowledge of the subject explained that modern trucks’ air suspension is soft, making them susceptible to losing control on potholed roads. Another commentator speculated that the trailer’s movement caused the truck to leave the road, affirming the driving skills of Andarcio.

Unfortunately, Andarcio’s death confirms the worst fears within the Accidentes Buses & Camiones Facebook group, which frequently reports on traffic accidents in Cuba. Concerns continue to rise about the increasing number of accidents on the island’s roads.

National statistics indicate that between January and May of this year, Cuba experienced 3,620 traffic accidents, resulting in 290 fatalities and 2,807 injuries. The majority of victims were aged between 46 and 55 years old, with individuals aged 21 to 35 representing 22% of those affected. Vehicle collisions account for the majority of accidents in Cuba, with one in every five pedestrian collisions proving fatal.

Road accidents are most prevalent between 3 and 6 in the afternoon, with 70% occurring in urban areas. Despite these alarming figures, some individuals manage to escape accidents unharmed. A recent incident in Santiago de Cuba saw a driver miraculously survive after their truck veered off the highway and plunged into a ravine.

However, not all accidents have such fortunate outcomes. Another fatal accident occurred on Trocha Street in Santiago, involving motorcycles and a truck, resulting in at least one fatality. In another incident in the Guane municipality, Pinar del Río, a man and child on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries while attempting to avoid potholes.

As Cuba grapples with the escalating number of accidents on its roads, the need for improved infrastructure and road safety measures remains paramount.

