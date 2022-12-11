Home World Truck driver was fined $3,500 for brutally unloading goats | New Zealand Life Network_New Zealand’s largest life, news portal
by admin
Image: RNZ

A truck driver has been fined more than $3500 for brutally unloading goats from his truck.

Wayne Patterson, 56, was sentenced in Christchurch Magistrates Court for two offenses under the Animal Welfare Act.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said he collected the ibex from a property in Ashburton and transported them to a meatpacking plant in Wellington.

CCTV showed the man throwing nine kid goats and two adult goats off the unloading ramp onto a hard surface.

MPI spokesman Murray Pridham has said that Patterson dragged a dying adult goat by its legs, hung it upside down and threw it straight down a ramp, onto two young goats.

He said the animals suffer a great deal of pain and trauma and there is no excuse for cruelty.

