Truck Falls on Lada Car in Spectacular Accident on Calzada de Vento

Truck and Lada Car Fall into Ditch in Cerro Municipality, No Injuries Reported

A shocking accident occurred on Thursday morning in the Cerro municipality when a truck and a Lada car fell into a ditch on the Calzada de Vento. The truck, believed to be a Russian ZIL-130 vehicle, landed on top of the car, partially crushing it. Despite the severity of the accident, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Videos documenting the operation to remove the vehicles with a crane were uploaded to Facebook by Leonardo Mesa, a communicator. One of the videos showcased the extraction of the buried Lada car. The description accompanying the videos pointed out the poor conditions of state trucks and blamed them for many accidents in Cuba.

Preliminary reports published by users of the Facebook group “Bus & Truck Accidents for more experience and fewer victims!” revealed that the incident occurred in the entrance to Monaco, through the pedestrian crossing leading to the neighborhood and the ball field. The causes of the accident are still unknown.

Residents and internet users warned that the area is dangerous and urged extreme caution when crossing that section. Some expressed that the right side should have stronger barriers to prevent such accidents.

This accident adds to a series of similar incidents reported in recent hours. Just the day before, primary school students in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, suffered minor injuries when their school bus fell into a hole on a rural road in very poor condition. The incident occurred while the bus was traveling from San Luis to the rural town of El Paraná.

According to the Specialized Traffic Body of the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police, more than a thousand traffic accidents were reported in Cuba between June and August. These accidents resulted in 72 deaths and 543 injuries.

Official confirmation of the Cerro municipality accident is still pending.

