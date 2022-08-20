A truck swooping into the crowd, at full speed. And it causes a massacre. At least 16 dead and 29 injured – eight in serious condition – in Derik, in the province of Mardin, Turkey. In the south of the country. According to the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, it was an accident due to broken brakes.

— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) August 20, 2022

It is the second serious accident of the day after another which involved a bus and an ambulance in the province of Gaziantep and which, according to local media, caused another 16 deaths.