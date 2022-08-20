Home World Truck on crowd in Turkey, at least 16 dead
World

Truck on crowd in Turkey, at least 16 dead

by admin
Truck on crowd in Turkey, at least 16 dead

A truck swooping into the crowd, at full speed. And it causes a massacre. At least 16 dead and 29 injured – eight in serious condition – in Derik, in the province of Mardin, Turkey. In the south of the country. According to the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, it was an accident due to broken brakes.

It is the second serious accident of the day after another which involved a bus and an ambulance in the province of Gaziantep and which, according to local media, caused another 16 deaths.

See also  Turkish President: If Sweden and Finland do not meet the conditions of Turkey, they will freeze the process of joining the treaty – yqqlm

You may also like

China-Africa cooperation has yielded fruitful results

Turkey, trucks on the crowd: 16 dead and...

Usa, Louisiana: abortion denied to woman with malformed...

Ukraine, among Donetsk families who do not want...

Lisa LaFlamme, star of Canadian TV, “torpedoed for...

Ethiopian Airlines pilots who had fallen asleep in...

Portugal’s Oran wildfires rage people evacuated

Taiwan, “Xi Jinping phoned Biden directly to ask...

pϾdz׳26 3¸_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Crimea explodes again!Explosion sounded on Kerch Bridge and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy