A truck swooping into the crowd, at full speed. And it causes a massacre. At least 16 dead and 29 injured – eight in serious condition – in Derik, in the province of Mardin, Turkey. In the south of the country. According to the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, it was an accident due to broken brakes.
It is the second serious accident of the day after another which involved a bus and an ambulance in the province of Gaziantep and which, according to local media, caused another 16 deaths.
