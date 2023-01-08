A funeral procession in China ended in tragedy. At least 19 people died and another twenty were injured when a truck hit the procession following the hearse for reasons that are yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred at 1 am local time (6 pm Italian yesterday) in Nanchang county, in the eastern province of Jaingxi.

Witnesses reported that the truck crashed into the rear of the procession and then stopped in front of the hearse. According to the reconstruction of the local media, people accompanied the deceased with offerings along the road that would then lead to the crematorium. Suddenly all hell broke loose with the bodies scattered on the road, the cries of the wounded, the ambulance sirens. A possible cause may have been thick fog.

According to some witnesses, shortly before the accident, a notice was issued to motorists warning of poor visibility. According to others, the alert came only an hour after the accident from the traffic police. “There is poor visibility, which can easily cause traffic accidents. Please pay attention to fog lights… slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake,” read the police notice.

Traffic accidents are common in China due to the lack of strict safety checks. In September, 27 passengers died after a bus transporting them to Covid quarantine facilities in the southwestern province of Guizhou overturned on a highway.