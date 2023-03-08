Home World Trudeau announces investigation into allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian election – BBC News 中文
Trudeau announces investigation into allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian election – BBC News 中文

Trudeau announces investigation into allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian election – BBC News 中文

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an independent special commissioner will be appointed to investigate China‘s interference in Canada’s recent election.

The appointed investigators will review confidential reports on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections and make recommendations for future general elections.

China denies any meddling in the election, calling the allegations “completely false and nonsense”.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday (March 6), Trudeau said the reports of challenges to Canada’s “sovereignty” were alarming and “cut right to the heart of who we are as Canadians.”

