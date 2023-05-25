Trudy Lynn headlines Wreck Blues 2023

The fifth edition of Arrasate Blueswhich will take place from July 13 to 16, will feature the legendary American artist together with the Travellin’ Brothersamong other performances.

For the fifth consecutive year Arrasate Blues will once again fill the streets and squares of Arrasate with Blues from July 13 to 16 at the hands of the festival organizer Ibai-Arte. The highlight of this year will undoubtedly be the performance of the diva of soul blues Trudy Linn. The Tejano singer-songwriter has signed nine albums in her long career. Hand in hand with the most outstanding figures of the moment, she jumped onto the stage in the mid-60s. She was the voice of the Rhythmaires, and even opened for Tina Turner. She has toured the world as a soloist and gives herself to the fullest in her concerts. She comes from a solid musical background: The late Al "TNT" Braggs, one of Houston's most electrifying R&B vocalists and a prolific songwriter for Bobby "Blue" Bland, was her cousin. It was Albert Collins who first brought her onstage when she was still in high school, at Walter's Lounge in Lockwood. After singing "A Change Is Gonna Come" and "Money", Ella Lynn knew that she had found her calling. Hers acclaimed hers"Royal Oaks Blues Café" (2013) reached number 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. "Everything has a price" (2015), "I'll Sing the Blues For You" (2016) y "Blues Keep Knockin'" (2018), all recorded at the famous Red Shack Recording Studio in Houston and co-produced by Krase and Rock Romano.

A twelve-time Blues Music Award nominee, Lynn received two career-defining awards in 2019: the Living Legend Blues Award from the Houston Blues Society and the Willie Mitchell Lifetime Artist Award from the Jus’ Blues Music Foundation. Now, as her seventy-fifth birthday approaches, Lynn celebrates and affirms her position as a Golden Girl, the title of her latest album, which was released on March 18. At her side will be her faithful squire Steve Krase, his right-hand man, his trusted man, his musical director and one of the most valued harmonica players on the Texas blues scene. And together with them, accompanying them on stage, the band from Bizkaia Travellin’ Brotherswho already participated in the 2020 edition. In addition to reviewing the repertoire of the American, they will surely give us some of the songs from their latest album “Coming Home”.

The program is completed with a dozen performances by Basque bands spread over the four days, starting with the day they open with Noa & The Hell Drinkers. The rest of the days, they will go through the different stages of Arrasate, names such as Afrika Bibang, Slideboy Vegas, A&M Swing Machine, Bluedays, The Soul For Real, Mónica Durán, The Spolem Girls, Erromintxelak…

This is the schedule and times:

19:00 Noa & The Hell Drinkers – Town Square

19:00 The Fake Cousins – 1990

20:30 Bluedays – Save

22:30 Africa Bibang – Irati

00:00 Romaincellas – Shelter

00:00 Jam Session – Shelter

13:00 A&M Swing Machine – The right

19:00 Slideboy Vegas – Monte

20:30 The Soul For Real – Town Square

22:30 Trudy Lynn feat Steve Krase & Travellin’ Brothers – Town Square

00:00 Jam Session – Shelter