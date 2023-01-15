True Wealth Freedom!A U.S. lottery draws a $1.35 billion jackpot

The U.S. “Mega Millions” lottery has accumulated $1.35 billion in jackpot prizes after no one hit the jackpot in nearly three months. Based on reports from CNN and ABC on January 14, on January 13 local time, a lottery player in Maine, USA, bought the numbers exactly in line with the lottery numbers and won the second-largest prize in the history of the “Mega Millions” lottery. Big bonus.

“Mega Millions” lottery tickets are sold in 45 states of the United States, the capital Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket is priced at $2. Only the six numbers on the lottery ticket that exactly match the lottery numbers can win the first prize. The numbers drawn on the 13th are 30, 43, 45, 36, 61, and the Superball number is 14.

Previously, because no one won the first prize in the “Mega Millions” lottery in the past three months, a “lottery ticket buying craze” was set off in the United States. During the daytime on the 10th, people in many places in the United States lined up to buy lottery tickets.

The “Mega Millions” lottery can only win the first prize if the six numbers on the ticket exactly match the number drawn. According to the rules, if the first prize is drawn, the winner can only get the full bonus if he chooses to receive the bonus in installments year by year within the next 29 years. If you choose to claim it all at once, the bonus will be halved. Previously, most of the winners chose to receive the bonus in one go.

October 23, 2018 was the day when the largest prize in the history of the “Mega Millions” lottery was generated. A lottery player from South Carolina won a prize of 1.537 billion US dollars. Last November, a player in California won the largest prize in U.S. lottery history: $2.04 billion.