Trump, $ 200,000 bail for attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 elections – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK – Donald Trump’s bail has been set at $200,000 in Fulton County, Georgia, where he and 18 accomplices are accused of violating the anti-racketeering law to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election. he will present Thursday for the first indictment proceedings (he confirmed it with a post on his social network, Truth: «On Thursday I will go to Atlanta to be ARRESTED by an EXTREME LEFT prosecutor»). This is new for the former president, given that no bail had been set in the three previous indictments. The defendants actually have to hand over only 10% of the amount, but this could prove difficult for some of them: in particular for Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer who is unable to pay the fees and who has asked – so far to no avail – to the former president to compensate him for legal advice and opinions.

Another defendant, Cathy Latham, a Republican party official in Georgia who posed as a “phony voter” to obstruct Biden’s victory certification in the state, tried to raise money for her defense by describing herself as a retired schoolteacher: it reached 3,645 dollars, but for a months-long and complex process like the one that is expected in Georgia, he asked for half a million dollars. Georgia’s judicial system has expressed plans to treat Trump and the other defendants as ordinary citizens, which in addition to bail may also require the hitherto untapped mugshot in the former president’s other indictments.