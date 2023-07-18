Home » Trump also under investigation for the assault on Capitol Hill. The former president has 4 days to turn himself in
World

by admin
Donald Trump announced that he has received a communication from Attorney Jack Smith that he is the subject of an investigation into the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The former president has four days to turn himself in.

The announcement was entrusted to a post on social media Truth: “Mad Jack Smith, Joe Biden’s Justice Department attorney, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am the subject of a grand jury inquiry on Jan. 6,” Trump wrote, stating that in the letter, “I am given just 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means arrest and indictment.”

