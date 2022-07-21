[The Epoch Times, July 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Takasugi compiled and reported) The funeral of former US President Trump (Trump) first wife Ivana Trump was held on Wednesday (July 20) In the afternoon in New York City.

Trump attended the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with his wife Melania, their son Barron, and three other adult children. ) at the Requiem Mass.

The Mass service is not open to the public. Trump waved to photographers and onlookers as he entered the church with his family.

Instead of sending flowers, the Trump family asked attendees to donate the money they bought to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. This is a charity focused on animal welfare and against abandoning dogs.

Trump’s original partner, Ivana, is from Czechoslovakia, a former world-class skier and a successful businesswoman.

She was found dead in her New York City apartment last week at the age of 73. She was found collapsed at the bottom of the stairs at the time. The medical examiner determined that the death was an accident.

Ivana and Donald met in New York and married in 1977, becoming the iconic “power couple” of the 1980s and a New York City public figure. Ivana helped manage Trump’s real estate projects and even designed the interior of Trump Tower.

Throughout the ’80s, Ivana was known for her style and elegance, but also for her accents and her signature honeycomb hairstyle. She later appeared in the 1996 hit “The First Wives Club,” and famously said, “Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. Remember, don’t get mad, get everything. .”

The couple divorced in 1992.

“It is with great sadness that I inform all who loved her that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president posted on his social media, Truth Social, last week. “She was an amazing and beautiful , amazing woman with a great and inspiring life. Her pride and joy are her three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She is as proud of them as we are all of her Same. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

Trump’s children also paid tribute to their mothers on social media, including Ivana’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr wrote on Instagram: “Mom, we will miss you so much. Thank you for always pushing us hard, never letting us give up on anything, and developing so many incredible values ​​and personality traits. .”

He added: “I am who I am today because of you, your sense of humor, and your adventurous spirit. I love you so much. Rest in peace!”

