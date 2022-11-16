Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump makes “history” again. He announced his re-nomination for the US presidency, for the nomination of the Republican party, from his headquarters in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The record this time? Until now, no one had ever taken the field as a candidate for the White House so early, two full years before the appointment with the polls.

What is not new are the tones, themes and slogans. He has taken up and relaunched the image, without his leadership, of an American carnage, of streets “soaked in blood” and ravaged by crime. Of “open” borders from which an invasion of illegal immigrants arrives, “ten million” he said more than tripling the official numbers, bringing drugs and violence. He called for political and cultural crusades against the “radical and moody” left that would be in power with Joe Biden.

River of promises

“The rescue begins now – he declared – to make America great and glorious again, I announce my candidacy for the presidency of the United States“. Again: “With a victory, we will build again the greatest economy of all time and we will do it quickly”. Trump, in an hour-long speech, then invoked a torrent of small and large promises, capital punishment for all drug crimes, the elimination of homelessness and to “hoist our beautiful flag on Mars”. In defining himself persecuted by the judiciary, he estimated that his son Eric has received more subpoenas than Al Capone.

For the President who beat him, Joe Biden, he reserved harsh sentences: “Everyone sees what a bad job he has done”. One particular attack has been reserved for energy costs. The Biden administration allegedly “declared war on American energy,” he said referring to fossil fuels, and “intentionally renounced our energy independence.” He denounced environmental and renewable energy policies as “the destruction of the country”, speaking of a Green New Deal even though this never became law.

Broken Republicans

Trump’s announcement quickly generated harsh responses, however. Biden’s Twitter account posted a video of the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress with the tagline “Trump has failed America.” Controversy has also exploded among Republicans, scorched by disappointing results in the Midterm elections attributed by most to the extremist influence that Trump still has on the base and among the party’s candidates. Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, said in an interview that he is convinced that in 2024 the Republicans will have “better choices” than the former president. Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced the election losses as directly related to Trump frightening off dependent and moderate voters. However, underestimating the former President’s grip on the party is considered a significant risk.