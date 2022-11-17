23 minutes ago

On the evening of Tuesday (November 15) Eastern Time, former U.S. President Trump (Donald Trump, also translated as Trump) announced that he will participate in the U.S. presidential election for the third time. His announcement came after the midterm elections in the United States, which did not produce a “red wave” for Republicans in the US Congress, as expected.

The BBC interviewed American voters, including Republicans, who had voted for Trump, and asked them whether they would support Trump this time. In addition, Trump will face some rivals as more Republicans declare their candidacy, including the party’s new star, current Florida Gov. Ronald Dion DeSantis. Can pass the party’s primary election, and then run for the president of the United States again.

Alex Heide, 31, independent, Georgia

Alex Heide told us he voted for Trump the previous two times but now has a strong dislike for the former president.

I’m mad at him: what happened on January 6 was a turning point. Although my parents were Danish immigrants, I grew up in a small rural Florida area because I was skeptical of the government and the narrative that we were “surrounded by guns.”

Now, I see people like me who think we were all manipulated by the man who was in power: this is a moment of awakening. It also shatters my opinion of Trump. I really hate this guy right now and I won’t be voting for him again. I also feel like Trump is destroying the Republican Party. I’d be happy if he stayed out of politics. I hope he doesn’t win the primary. Ronald Dion DeSantis is like a Trump replacement, but wiser.

Crystal Myers-Barber, 51，Republican, California

For years, Crystal has publicly expressed her support for Trump.She in 2016 and 2020have everVote for him.

I am very excited about Trump announcing his candidacy.

I think that’s a good thing. Trump has a fan base that was and still is, a job creator, and a “right to life” (anti-abortion) supporter. No one is going to rise like Trump — not DeSantis or anyone else. I respect those people, but I admire Trump even more. He is the right man for the job (president). I definitely don’t think age is a disadvantage.

I think former supporters who are not interested in Trump’s campaign have lost faith in what he has accomplished. They lost hope. I’d be disappointed if he didn’t have a potential run for president, and I’d be sad: I wonder who can actually get things done? In California, where gas prices and inflation are the highest in the nation – we are suffering from the current administration.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Republican, Texas

Gabriel happy Trump wonup2016 election, but his vote for Trump in 2020 is purely “the lesser of two evils”.

I am very annoyed and wronged that Trump came out to run for the election. I really want to "roll my eyes".

I can only hope Trump becomes irrelevant soon. I believe Trump just needs to leave quietly at night. He had already served his purpose in the White House, when he managed to make a record number of federal appointments and installed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court before losing the general election. These appointments of his will be his legacy, and I’m very pleased that he made them.

However, this time I will not be voting for him in the primary or the general election. In my opinion, he was no good to the Republican brand, although I am sure some would say he was never good to the Republican Party, and he was.

But it’s time for the GOP to move on: more moderation and less extremism from both the left and the right.

BrookeRuiBrooke Riske, 37, Republican, Virginia

Brook voted for Trump in 2020 because of his economic policies.

I think Trump is laying the groundwork for his own policy propositions in this election, and I don’t want other candidates to be afraid to run because of this.

I don’t think Trump is our future, he used to be in power, it’s time for him to step aside. Let others lead. Trump is not my favorite candidate and I would love to see who else will run and challenge him in the primary. For him, running would be a waste of money and energy.

However, if Trump and Biden were running for president in 2024, I would still vote for Trump. But I think DeSantis is the best candidate to challenge Biden in 2024.

i thought of christie too·Kristi Noem, Tulsi·Tulsi Gabbard and Glenn·Glenn Youngkin, but I prefer DeSantis for being young, principled and willing to take the pressure. I have a lot of respect for the way he’s handled the pandemic in Florida. He kept Florida’s economy strong and protected individual liberties. His recent re-election proved his ability to unite voters of all ages, parties and ethnicities.

Vinod Jeyakaran, 44, Republican, California

Vinod voted for Trump in 2020,thenwhat he thinks is the most important issueYes: Anti-abortion, the economy, and US-Mexico border security. He couldn’t vote in 2016 until he became a U.S. citizen in 2019.

To me, Trump’s announcement of his candidacy shows that he is a fighter who still wants to serve the country’s best interests. I’m glad he went ahead and declared his candidacy. This also promotes the development of the basic disk. I am also quite happy. I wish he would be more restrained and more careful with his words. He’s not good at communicating effectively with people, but his policies are all great.

I am from India and have strong conservative values. Seems like if you’re a person of color you shouldn’t be voting for Trump, but I’ll vote for him again in the next presidential election. But I promised my wife (who is independent but leans conservative) that I would not vote for him first in the primary.

Rom Solene, 61, Republican, Arizona

Rohm has been a staunch supporter of Trump in the past.However, the former president recentlytakerival、florida governor desantis（Ronald Dion DeSantis)ofMaking a fuss about his name and ridiculing him as a “false saint” angered him.

I really appreciate that Trump will be in the 2024 race because, like everything Trump does, he is very good at disrupting the status quo. This is the main reason I voted for him in 2016 and 2020. But to me, it will depend on whether DeSantis is in the primary or the general election.

I’ve been a staunch fan of Trump since he first directly announced his candidacy for the White House in 2015. But, right now I think Governor DeSantis is a better and more desirable candidate in any primary or presidential election.

This is because I worry about all the baggage and problems that “another Trump presidency” will bring. In my opinion, the media and the Democrats will get nervous about another Trump presidency and all the news about Trump will be very negative. I’m not saying that a DeSantis presidency wouldn’t annoy the establishment, but Governor DeSantis is more articulate and I believe he’s more logical and a better leader.