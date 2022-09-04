Former US President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since the Aug. 8 raid. He slammed the FBI raid on his Florida home, calling the move a “mockery of justice.”

Trump addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Sept. 3. He said the raid was a “serious abuse of the law” and would be met with “unprecedented backlash.”

He also attacked his successor, Joe Biden. In a speech this week, the latter branded Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters “extremists” who threaten “the very foundation of our country’s Republican Party.” Biden, on the other hand, also delivered a tough speech in Pennsylvania.

Trump slammed Biden’s speech, calling it “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever made by an American president.”

“He is the enemy of the country. If you want to know the truth. I tell you, the enemy of the country is him,” the former president said.

Trump also said, “The Republicans in ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy.” In addition, he has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election he lost was rigged. And he called “whose party baseless claims ‘voter cheating’ is at the heart of their Republican Party.”

“In short, we are trying to save our democracy. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not the right,” he said.

Trump appeared at a rally in Wilkes-Barre ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections. The election could result in Biden’s Democrats losing control of both houses of Congress. Even though Trump is not on the ballot, Biden, 79, is trying to turn the vote into a referendum on his predecessor, aiming to retain control of both chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reported from Washington that many Republicans were concerned that Trump’s bid could hurt the party’s chances in the November election.

“Trump remains a very divisive figure,” Hanna said.

Hanna said, “In Pennsylvania, he supports both the governor and the Senate candidate. But at this particular time, both politicians are doing very badly in the polls. Regarding his various performances in recent months. In the case of candidates backed in this election, the results for those Trump is currently backing are mixed. But all in all, many Republicans are concerned that his active engagement could polarize the results.”

“And now the Democrats are aware of that. So they’re using the midterms as a form of referendum on Donald Trump, especially on what many see as criminal acts. It could both provide ammunition for Democrats and could pose a serious threat to Republicans in November.”

And Biden and Trump are racing to visit a key battleground, the state of Pennsylvania. The race comes as Republicans face mounting legal pressure over documents found by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

In court filings, the Justice Department said it found highly classified government documents in Trump’s personal office during the raid, including some marked “top secret.”

Trump holds more than 11,000 unclassified government records, according to a detailed list of seized items. And he claimed the records were his. But by law, these documents should belong to the National Archives.

Of the documents seized, 18 were marked “top secret,” while 53 were marked “confidential,” and 31 were marked “confidential.”

Among them, seven top-secret documents, 17 classified documents and three classified documents were searched from Trump’s private office.

FBI agents also found dozens of empty folders marked “Confidential” in their offices. The incident has sparked speculation that sensitive files may have been lost, destroyed or moved.

Trump is leaving supporters and commentators to speculate whether he plans to run for president again in 2024. He has now indicted and has demanded that the documents be handed over to a neutral “special officer”. The move may slow down the government’s investigation into the matter.