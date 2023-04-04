NEW YORK. The case involving Donald Trump concerns the illegal payment of 130 thousand dollars, which took place in 2016, in the middle of the presidential campaign, to buy the silence of a porn star, who had threatened to reveal that she had sex in 2006 with the tycoon, in occasion of a golf tournament for VIPs. The woman had contacted, with her agent, in October 2016, the director of a magazine, Enquirer, offering him the story in exchange for money.

Trump under arrest, it is the first time in history: "Surreal that it happens in America". The tycoon sitting in the courtroom awaits the 34 charges.



Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, got involved and advanced $130,000 out of his own pocket to prevent the story from getting out. Trump then won the election and, once he entered the White House, he paid the money into the lawyer’s account. The tycoon has always rejected the accusations and argued that it was the payment of a fee and not for the woman’s case.

Who is Stormy Daniels

His real name is Stephany Gregory Clifford, 44, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is a republican, an actress for five years in films for adults, then a director. Her stage name is a tribute to Stormy, the name of the daughter of the guitarist of Motley Crue, a Californian heavy metal band of the 80s, and to the whiskey brand Jack Daniels. The woman said she met Trump when she was 27 and he was 60, during a golf tournament in Nevada. According to her story, Trump would have told her that she reminded him of her daughter Ivanka, and that he would have offered her a part of her in the TV series “The apprentice”. In the evening they would have sex, an encounter that lasted a few minutes. The tycoon has always denied. When Trump announced his first candidacy in 2011, she tried to sell the story to a magazine, but the tycoon’s lawyer, Cohen, threatened to sue and the magazine canceled everything. In 2016 Stormy tried it again. Then she told everything in 2018. Cohen, put on trial, was sentenced to three years in prison for paying the woman illegally and for lying to Congress. In recent days, the woman has revealed that she is afraid of her, after receiving death threats from Trump supporters.

Who is Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen was Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006 to May 2018. He met the entrepreneur at a meeting for one of his buildings and from that moment the tycoon was won over and Cohen was a loyal one. A very long honeymoon which however ended with a very clear separation. As part of the Russiagate investigation (aimed at uncovering suspected interference by Russia in the 2016 US presidential campaign) he pleaded guilty to various charges, including illegal financing of the electoral campaign, tax fraud and bank fraud.

He then pleaded guilty again in 2018 to lying to a Senate committee about the construction of a Trump skyscraper in Moscow and was sentenced to three years and a $50,000 fine. In 2020 he published the book “Disloyal” in which he spoke of Trump as a “cheater, a liar, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man”.

In the investigation into the payment to the porn star, he is the main witness for the prosecution.

Chi is Juan Manuel Merchan

The judge in the Trump case, a 60-year-old immigrant from Colombia who arrived in the United States when he was only six, embodies the American dream. He lived in Queens, he is a self made man, he is known as incorruptible. He has already led the investigation into the Trump Organization which ended in January with a $1.6 million fine. He will be the first judge to try a former American president. He is known as a person of high morality, right in his work. Even if Trump has welcomed the news of his assignment to the case in a more than negative way.