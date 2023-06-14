Home » Trump case: Three options for criminally indicted ex-president to delay trial – BBC News 中文
  • Nadine Yousif
  • BBC reporter

Courtroom sketches show Trump in a blue suit flanked by his lawyers, Chris Keith and Todd Branch, in a Miami courtroom.

Former U.S. President Trump was accused of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving the White House, becoming the first former or sitting U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted by the United States.

He faces 37 charges, including obstructing a government effort to retrieve the documents, which he has pleaded not guilty to in court.

Trump has already gone through court proceedings, and now prosecutors are pushing for an expedited trial.

The BBC’s Washington branch reported that Trump was expressionless and silent when he appeared in court. After leaving, he went to a golf club in New Jersey to address his supporters.

