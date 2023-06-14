Trump case: Three options for criminally indicted ex-president to delay trial – BBC News 中文

Nadine Yousif

BBC reporter

1 hour ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg 800w” alt=”法庭草图显示，在迈阿密法庭上，特朗普身着蓝色西装，两侧是他的律师克里斯基斯和托德布兰奇。” attribution=”Reuters/Jane Rosenberg” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/E766/production/_130083295_trumpcourtsketch.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,Reuters/Jane Rosenberg image captiontext, Courtroom sketches show Trump in a blue suit flanked by his lawyers, Chris Keith and Todd Branch, in a Miami courtroom.

Former U.S. President Trump was accused of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving the White House, becoming the first former or sitting U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted by the United States.

He faces 37 charges, including obstructing a government effort to retrieve the documents, which he has pleaded not guilty to in court.

Trump has already gone through court proceedings, and now prosecutors are pushing for an expedited trial.

The BBC’s Washington branch reported that Trump was expressionless and silent when he appeared in court. After leaving, he went to a golf club in New Jersey to address his supporters.

The Republican told supporters he had “every right” to keep the documents, but admitted he hadn’t seen them all.

He then again made a series of baseless accusations and criticized President Joe Biden and his one-time political opponent Hillary Clinton.

Legal experts say Trump may try to delay the trial as long as possible.

“He has every incentive to delay,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia. He noted that Trump is campaigning to win the Republican presidential nomination and win the White House again in 2024. See also The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Trump’s arraignment in Miami on Tuesday (June 13) was standard procedure. He was booked, fingerprinted and a DNA sample taken before he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was allowed to leave the courtroom, and since he was protected by the Secret Service and not considered a flight risk, there were no travel restrictions on bail.

image captiontext, Trump supporters spar with his opponents outside court on Tuesday

The next step will be to secure security clearances for Trump’s lawyers because the case involves highly classified documents. “It will take time,” said Kevin McMunigal, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and a former federal prosecutor.

Prior to this, Trump must first set up his legal team in Florida. Two of his lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned on Friday, a day after he was indicted.

Former President Trump is being represented by Todd Blanche in court Tuesday, but experts say he may try to join other lawyers practicing in the state.

At the same time, the court will enter the next step to select the jury in this case.

McMunigal said federal trials are often quick, with defendants in most cases being tried within 90 days of being arraigned. An exception may be made in Trump’s case, though, because it is a high-profile case that requires a security clearance.

Legal experts still believe the charges against the former president are “surprisingly strong” and that any attempt to dismiss the case is likely to fail.

“That’s not to say he and his lawyers couldn’t delay as much as possible,” Professor Tobias said. See also "As unique as tacos", Jill Biden infuriates Hispanics: forced to apologize

They may hinder the progress of the case in the following three ways.

1. Claims to be innocent of criminal offenses

Trump has repeatedly argued that he has the authority under the Presidential Records Act to remove documents from the White House and that he declassified them before leaving office.

His lawyers are likely to take that argument to court, but Professor Tobias said it was unlikely to lead to a favorable ruling.

news/240/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg 800w” alt=”特朗普出庭当日，执法人员在法庭外戒备。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/5BFC/production/_130084532_police.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, On the day Trump appeared in court, law enforcement officers stood guard outside the court.

“I don’t think he has a right to retain documents after he’s no longer president,” Professor Tobias said. “The Archives Act is very clear and I don’t think there’s anything questionable about it.”

2. Alleges he was unfairly targeted

His lawyers may also argue that Trump is the victim of “selective prosecution” — that he has been unfairly targeted and that other politicians like Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence ) and President Joe Biden have never been prosecuted for their handling of classified documents.

image captiontext, Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather near the entrance to the Doral Miami golf course.

But Professor Tobias said the case of former President Trump was different in several ways. First, several other politicians were “very happy” to hand over the documents they kept at the time, but the evidence in the indictment shows that Trump refused to do so. See also The tears of Kiev: "The Russians will not stop, it will end like in Prague in '68"

“The indictment shows that Trump is accused of doing a lot of very irresponsible things,” he said, saying that the selective prosecution rhetoric will not go far in front of the court.

3. Attempts to overturn key evidence

Another way Trump and his legal team might try to delay the trial is to seek to overturn the evidence before the grand jury — namely, Trump’s attorney M. Testimony of M Evan Corcoran.

“That may have been a pre-trial question that would have caused some delay,” Professor McMunigal said.

But he added that the judge presiding over the case in Washington had ruled that the evidence could be included in the indictment under the crime-fraud exception. This exception applies to situations in a lawyer-client conversation where the client is trying to get legal advice on how to commit a fraud or commit a crime.

Even if none of these objections are likely to completely overturn the case, they are sure to cause some delay, experts say, as the court will have to weigh each of the issues raised by Trump’s lawyers.

news/240/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg 800w” alt=”Donald Trump flying from Georgia to North Carolina on 10 June 2023″ attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/830C/production/_130084533_trumponplane.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, It’s Trump’s second court appearance in three months

Support within the Republican Party has not been affected

Trump’s legal entanglement does not appear to have eroded his popularity among Republicans.

The BBC’s partner in the US, CBS, found that 76% of key Republican voters were more concerned about the political motives of the lawsuit than whether the documents might endanger national security.

Procedurally, the US Department of Justice should operate independently of the White House. Biden himself is under another investigation for his handling of classified documents. “I have never — not once — suggested what the Justice Department should do,” he said last week.

Legal experts say a conviction for the criminal charges could land Trump in prison for a significant period of time. But he has already said he will continue to run for president regardless of the ruling.

Trump’s appearance in court is the second time in less than three months. He was arraigned in New York in April on charges of falsifying business documents related to hush money payments to women in porn ahead of the 2016 presidential election.