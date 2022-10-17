WASHINGTON. The Trump Organization charged the Secret service up to $ 1185 per night for the hotel rooms used by agents to protect the president and his family, for a total of 1.4 million dollars over 4 years. And this despite the tycoon’s holding company having ensured that federal employees traveling with him they would have lodged for free or at a cost price. This is what emerges from documents of the supervisory commission of the US Chamber.

The sum moreover it is incomplete because it does not include payments to Trump’s overseas properties. “The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and the frequent stays of agents at Trump’s properties raise significant concerns about the former president’s self-negotiation and may have been a taxpayer-funded boon for its troubled businessesCommission chairman Carolyn Maloney wrote to the director of the Secret Service.

An obvious conflict of interest, with a president who had turned the service charged with protecting him into an obliged customer of his hotels.