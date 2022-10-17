Home World Trump charged the Secret Service exorbitant rates in his hotels: up to $ 1185 per night, 1.4 million in 4 years
World

Trump charged the Secret Service exorbitant rates in his hotels: up to $ 1185 per night, 1.4 million in 4 years

by admin
Trump charged the Secret Service exorbitant rates in his hotels: up to $ 1185 per night, 1.4 million in 4 years

WASHINGTON. The Trump Organization charged the Secret service up to $ 1185 per night for the hotel rooms used by agents to protect the president and his family, for a total of 1.4 million dollars over 4 years. And this despite the tycoon’s holding company having ensured that federal employees traveling with him they would have lodged for free or at a cost price. This is what emerges from documents of the supervisory commission of the US Chamber.

The sum moreover it is incomplete because it does not include payments to Trump’s overseas properties. “The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and the frequent stays of agents at Trump’s properties raise significant concerns about the former president’s self-negotiation and may have been a taxpayer-funded boon for its troubled businessesCommission chairman Carolyn Maloney wrote to the director of the Secret Service.

An obvious conflict of interest, with a president who had turned the service charged with protecting him into an obliged customer of his hotels.

See also  The United States and Japan completed the joint military exercise, and China sent 39 military aircraft to scramble Taiwan | Deutsche Welle introduced Germany from Germany | DW

You may also like

Analysis: The CCP faces a bigger dilemma in...

Al Jazeera accused: “Harassment and bullying in the...

Germany extends the operation time of 3 nuclear...

Germany, 5 million fine to Telegram for not...

Putin’s anger: Missiles are about to be “wasted”...

In defense of a strong dollar! Biden made...

Violence against migrants, Athens denounces: “92 forced to...

alert! How risky is the new variant raging...

Attanasio, the trial in Congo for the killing...

Canada’s coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise, Singapore adds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy