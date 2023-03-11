NEW YORK – When, upon arriving at the Republican convention, journalists asked him if the investigations would stop him in the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump approached the microphones and uttered these words: “Absolutely not, I don’t even think about leaving , even if I’m indicted.” Negative signals had probably already reached him, because the district attorney of Manhattan, New York, has communicated to his lawyers that he is one step away from being indicted for having paid the silence of the pornstars