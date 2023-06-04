Home » Trump congratulates Kim on joining the WHO: it’s a storm from Haley to DeSantis
North Korea has been elected to the WHO executive board and Donald Trump congratulates Kim Jong Un, attracting an avalanche of criticism. “Congratulations to Kim Jong Un!”, writes the former US president on his Truth platform. The response of his Republican rivals in the race for the White House was immediate. Nikky Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, observes how she “doesn’t congratulate a thug who threatened America and our allies.” Ron DeSantis says he is “surprised. Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose candidacy is expected next week, criticizes his former boss. “No one should praise the dictator of North Korea or the leader of Russia who launched the aggression of Ukraine – Pence points out -. This is the moment when we should clearly say that we are for freedom and for those who defend freedom”.

The congratulations come just as North Korea lashes out at the UN in the words of Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has criticized the UN Security Council for holding a meeting” very unjust” on the recent launch of Pyongyang’s military spy satellite, which however ended in failure and the fall of the new Chollima-1 rocket into the Yellow Sea. Kim, the official KCNA news agency reported, said the UN meeting was another reminder that the council was acting as a “political appendage” to Washington. I am very sorry that the Security Council so often calls into account the exercise of North Korea’s rights as a sovereign state at the request of the United States.” Pyongyang, Kim assured, “will continue to take proactive measures to exercise all the legitimate rights of a sovereign state, including that of launching military reconnaissance satellites”.

