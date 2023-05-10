Trump convicted of sexual abuse of writer Jean Carroll: he will have to pay 5 million dollars

World New York jury sentences Donald Trump to pay writer Jean Carroll $5 million in total for sexually assaulting and then defaming her

Donald Trump did not rape but sexually assaulted the writer Jean Carroll in the dressing rooms of a department store in 1996 and then defamed her: this is the verdict reached by the jury in the civil trial in New York against the tycoon, sentenced to pay 5 million dollars in damages.

It is the first time that a US president has been held responsible for a sexual assault.

After a few hours of deliberation, the jury therefore rejected the version of a real rape but credited that of a sexual assault and then the defamation complaint for a post by the tycoon on his social network Truth in October 2022 in which he defined the accusations of the woman, now 79, a “farce”, a “scam”.

Trump will appeal

The 76-year-old former president called the New York court ruling “a shame” and his staff has announced an appeal. “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he wrote on social networks.

“The whole case is bogus and it is political: It targets President Trump because he is now the super favorite to be elected president of the United States once again,” a spokesman said. “The continued abuse of our great Constitution for political ends is disgusting and cannot be tolerated.”

The Stormy Daniels case

This is not the only judicial case involving the former president – as well as a possible Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections – for sexual matters. Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4 after being indicted on March 30, a situation unprecedented in the history of American politics.

He has to answer that he paid pornstar Stormy Daniels $130,000hush money so that she wouldn’t reveal to everyone the sexual encounters she had with the real estate tycoon

