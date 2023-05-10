Trump convicted of sexual abuse of writer Jean Carroll: he will have to pay 5 million dollars

Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump did not rape but sexually assaulted the writer Jean Carroll in the dressing rooms of a department store in 1996 and then defamed her: this is the verdict reached by the jury in the civil trial in New York against the tycoon, sentenced to pay 5 million dollars in damages.

It is the first time that a US president has been held responsible for a sexual assault.

After a few hours of deliberation, the jury therefore rejected the version of a real rape but credited that of a sexual assault and then the defamation complaint for a post by the tycoon on his social network Truth in October 2022 in which he defined the accusations of the woman, now 79, a “farce”, a “scam”.

Trump will appeal

The 76-year-old former president called the New York court ruling “a shame” and his staff has announced an appeal. “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he wrote on social networks.

“The whole case is bogus and it is political: It targets President Trump because he is now the super favorite to be elected president of the United States once again,” a spokesman said. “The continued abuse of our great Constitution for political ends is disgusting and cannot be tolerated.”