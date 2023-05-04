Home » Trump denies raping writer: ‘Ridiculous and disgusting story’
“The most ridiculous and disgusting story ever invented.” This is how Donald Trump defined the rape allegations against him by the journalist and writer Jean Carroll in a recorded testimony that was shown, in part, to the jury of the ongoing trial in Manhattan. “If he had raped Carroll he would have been reported after a few minutes,” attacked the former president, whose defense line is based on the fact that the woman reported the violence in 2019, almost thirty years after the violence that took place in the department store Begdorf Goodman in 1996. Trump’s testimony will be shown in full today.

