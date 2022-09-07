Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago there is also one that describes the military defenses of a foreign government, including its nuclear capabilities. The Washington Post reveals it. Furthermore, some of these documents detail US super top secret operations known to a very small number of people and which are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure facility with an officer who records the accesses. But the documents were kept in Mar-a-Lago in an insecure location, more than 18 months after Trump’s term ended.

Only the president and some members of the government can authorize other officials to know the details of these top secret activities, so much so that many senior national security executives are unaware of them. Washington Post sources – people close to the search – do not identify the foreign government in question or say where exactly these documents were found. The newspaper had previously reported that the FBI was looking for, in part, any classified documents relating to nuclear weapons. After the news was published, Trump replied that “the issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax”, as well as Russiagate and the two impeachments suffered in his opinion.