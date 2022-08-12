Home World Trump-Fbi case, Fox News photomontage with Judge Reinhart as Epstein
Trump-Fbi case, Fox News photomontage with Judge Reinhart as Epstein

The Republican right-wing mud machine has targeted Bruce Reinhartthe magistrate who signed the search warrant that allowed FBI agents to enter the resort of Mar-a-Lago on the hunt for Donald Trump’s secret documents.

Reinhart is a respected professional, but conservative tabloid New York Postowned by Rupert Murdoch, immediately recalled not only his donations to anti-Trump candidates like Jeb Bush and Barack Obama, but also his links with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Reinhart, in fact, in 2008 gave up his job as a prosecutor and took on the defense of the pilots who – with the private plane, nicknamed “Lolita Express” – helped the billionaire, who later committed suicide in prison, to transport the minors whom he then abused.

Now the program of Tucker Carlsonthe best known face of Fox News, has aired a photomontage, passing it off as true, in which Reinhart takes the place of Epstein in a famous photo in which the billionaire gets his feet massaged by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. “This is the judge …” says host Brian Kilmeade.

