NEW YORK – “The Democrats have crossed the Rubicon, towards the police state and the cops” warms up on the Fox network the Trumpian ultras commentator Buck Sexton. Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence urges “The search of President Trump’s home undermines citizens’ trust in justice. Minister Merrick Garland to explain!”. Deputy Kevin McCarthy, who plans to become Speaker of the House following the probable victory of the Republicans in the Midterm elections in November, tweets: “Cancel the commitments Minister Garland and collect the evidence”, strengthened by the right of inquiry that Congress will grant him.