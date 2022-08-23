Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump is suing the US government for the FBI blitz on his home in Mar-a-Lago, which took place on August 9, where over 300 classified documents were recovered. A raid that the former president defines as “illegal and unconstitutional”: “We are taking the necessary measures to have the documents back, which would have been delivered without the despicable raid. I will never stop fighting for the Americans ». Trumop points out that his lawyers have filed an appeal with the Florida court “to enforce my values ​​on the unnecessary” FBI blitz.

Legal Trump: he is frontrunner 2024, politics behind Fbi blitz



The FBI blitz in Mar-a-Lago was dictated by “politics” and “politics cannot be allowed to have an impact on justice. President Trump is clearly the frontrunner for the Republican primary for 2024 and for the general election of 2024 should he decide to run. Beyond this, his endorsements in the 2022 mid-term elections were decisive for the Republican candidates ». Donald Trump’s lawyers say this in the legal action launched against the US government to ask for the appointment of a “special master” to examine the documents searched by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago.

Nyt: Trump had 300 classified documents in Mar-a-Lago



Former US President Donald Trump had kept at least 300 classified documents on his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. This was revealed by the New York Times, according to which Trump delivered about 150 classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration in January, while the others were delivered by representatives of the former president to the United States Department of Justice in June or were seized. during the FBI search of the Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8th.

What happens now

The Department of Justice says it is aware of the motion filed and stresses that it will respond in the appropriate forum. If Judge Aileen Cannon agrees to Trump’s request to appoint a special master, the process of reviewing the documents seized by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago will lengthen and also slow down the government’s investigation into whether he has obstructed a federal investigation. In other high-profile Trump-related cases, special masters have been appointed, for example for former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Trump’s request for a special master is not unusual: the third-party counsel – also used by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen – is usually a retired judge, who reviews the evidence gathered and determines whether or not they are protected by the lawyer privilege. -customer. According to CNN, what is not common in Trump’s request is the fact that the motion was presented two weeks after the FBI blitz. This could signal a behind-the-scenes disagreement among lawyers on how to proceed.