Trump has been formally indicted for the assault on Congress

On Thursday, former US President Donald Trump arrived in court in Washington to be detained for the storming of the US Congress by his supporters in January 2021. Trump was formally indicted on charges of attempting to subvert the result of the 2020 presidential election, with the aim of remaining in office despite the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden: he pleaded not guilty to all four charges against which he was indicted, including conspired against the United States and against the rights of citizens. After the end of the hearing he was released.

The one related to the assault on Congress is the second federal case in which Trump has been indicted in a few weeks after the one concerning the investigation into confidential documents that had been found in his villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. It is a completely exceptional situation in the history of the United States, also because Trump is a presidential candidate in 2024 and it is very likely that during the electoral campaign he will have to face the consequences of the proceedings brought against him.

Trump arrived at the courthouse near the Capitol around 3:15 pm Thursday, when it was 9:15 pm in Italy. Upon entering the courtroom, the former president was placed in custody, which is standard procedure in the United States when a person is indicted on suspicion of committing a non-violent crime. Federal court judge Moxila Upadhyaya asked him his name, age and whether he was under the influence of drugs, as is the practice in these cases (Trump replied no). She then read the counts he was indicted on, detailing the maximum sentence for each.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four.

In addition to being accused of conspiring against the United States and against citizens’ rights to stay in power despite the election outcome, Trump was indicted for obstructing government proceedings and attempting to influence witnesses. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is 20 years in prison.

Considering Trump’s role, however, he has been granted some special treatment. Among other things, his mugshot was not taken, as had already happened during the indictment in Miami. The hearing lasted about half an hour in total, and Trump was eventually released: he did not speak to reporters who were gathered in and outside the courthouse, but he is expected to give a short speech at the Washington airport before leaving the city. The next hearing is set for August 28.

Security levels in the city of Washington due to Trump’s arrival are very high, the Capitol area is manned by federal agents and the metropolitan police and some roads have been blocked, but no major riots are expected.

The one relating to the assault on Congress is the most serious indictment for Trump and the one that provides for the heaviest penalties. In presenting it, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith had called the assault “an unprecedented attack on American democracy fueled by lies.” Trump, who had already called the allegations “ridiculous”, he wrote Thursday on his social network Truth Social that he will be “arrested for questioning a corrupt, rigged and stolen election”, and that this is “a great honor” for him.

Trump was indicted in June in federal court in Miami for keeping classified government documents on nuclear weapons, military plans and intelligence from his time as president at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The case is considered solid and very dangerous for the former president: the trial should begin in May, but could be postponed if the defense requests are accepted.

The former president is also indicted in the case involving an illegal payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a fourth indictment over alleged interference in the Georgia elections is expected to come within the first three weeks of August. This investigation specifically concerns the possibility that Trump tried to subvert the outcome of the presidential elections in the state, to try to get the votes necessary to overturn the general result in his favor.

