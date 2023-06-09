Trump has been indicted over the case of confidential documents found in his mansion

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted for the federal investigation into classified documents that had been found at his Mar-a-lago, Florida, mansion. He made it known himself on his social network Truth Social, in which he said that he was summoned for Tuesday afternoon to federal court in Miami, where he will be officially served with the indictment.

It is the first time in US history that a former president has been indicted for federal crimes. Trump was also indicted in April for an illegal payment to porn actress Stormy Daniel: in that case, however, it was not a federal crime, but a state proceeding from the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. The indictments do not prevent Trump from continuing his campaign for the Republican Party primaries in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, nor from possibly being elected president.

The Justice Department, which initiated the proceedings, has not yet made any public announcements: the confirmation of the indictment has so far only been made by Trump on Truth Social, but the American media are full of confirmations from anonymous officials aware of the facts . At the moment, the charges against Trump have not been disclosed in detail, but it is known that the investigation concerns the alleged crimes of concealment of confidential documents, obstruction of justice through the destruction, modification or falsification of documents, and violation of the Espionage Act, the federal law that prohibits and punishes any crime of espionage.

The investigation began after a request made in February to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), a US government agency tasked with preserving the country’s most important government and historical documents.

The agency had said that, at the end of his presidential mandate, Trump had taken several government documents away from the White House – including some indicated as “classified”, i.e. confidential and covered by secrecy, which absolutely cannot be disclosed – violating the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires US presidents to deliver all documents produced by their administration to the National Archives.

In August, the FBI (the federal police investigative agency) had searched Mar-a-Lago and found over twenty boxes containing more than 13,000 documents, including a hundred classified as confidential and covered by secrecy, which would have should have been kept only in government offices. The Justice Department explained that the search was carried out after “numerous pieces of evidence” had been collected which attested to the attempts by Trump’s lawyers to hide the confidential documents kept in the villa and to avoid handing them over to the authorities.

The FBI had taken numerous documents from the villa classified as “top secret” or as “sensitive compartmented information”, one of the categories that indicate highly sensitive and confidential information. Among others, there were also documents relating to the military defenses and nuclear weapons of a foreign country.

