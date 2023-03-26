Donald Trump opened his electoral campaign from Waco, Texas, the place where thirty years ago the FBI and other federal forces had besieged the members of a religious sect, that of the Branch Davidians, for 51 days. They eventually stormed the compound and 86 people were killed in the clashes. An episode that for many followers of the far right was the definitive rift with the federal government and had triggered resistance.

Also for this reason, the choice to hold the first major rally with a view to the 2024 primaries has a particular flavor for Donald Trump who feels under siege of justice and with many open investigations – and one step away from indictments – hanging over his head. Investigations that the tycoon defined as a “horror show from Stalinist Russia”.

The rally in front of thousands of fans and opened with a song, “Justice for All” sung by the J6 Prison Choir, a choir of inmates for their role in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, was an attack against everything and all. Obviously the New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who “is pursuing me for something that does not exist and is not a crime, nor a crime since there has been no affair with that horse face that I have never liked”, i.e. Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who cashed a check for $130,000 in exchange for silence in October 2016.

This is the investigation being conducted by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office for which Donald Trump risks prosecution and arrest. Last Saturday through his social Truth, the former president had indicated the date of the arrest on the following Tuesday. It didn’t happen. The grand jury is meeting tomorrow though.

Trump accused “the Biden regime” of using the judiciary as a political weapon that has transformed the country into “a banana republic”. Then he unleashed a sampling of attacks and insults from the entire repertoire: «The FBI is corrupt, the “deep state” is rowing against it», the invasion of immigrants, «the stolen elections». And attacks against Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden as well as directly against President Joe Biden guilty of having taken – as the New York Post wrote in recent days – money “directly from China” through some companies. The New York newspaper spoke of over a million dollars.

Trump also hit potential rival, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and on the verge of launching the campaign for the Republican nomination. He branded him ungrateful after he backed him in his first gubernatorial campaign when the polls were bad. But the targets of his arrows were also Republican politicians such as Mitch McConnell, leader in the Senate, who “are poisoning the country”.

The final battle is in 2024, thunders Trump who asks his followers to “put him back in the White House”. Only in this way, he closes «America will be a free nation again. I will be your Warrior, your justice, your revenge».