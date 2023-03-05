Home World Trump: “If elected, stop all imports from China”
World

Trump: “If elected, stop all imports from China”

by admin
Trump: “If elected, stop all imports from China”

A four-year plan to eliminate all imports from China and make the US totally independent from the Dragon: this is one of the proposals put forward by the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Cpac, the Republican convention near Washington, in the event of an election to the House White.

Former President Donald Trump has announced that it will continue his third presidential campaign even if he will be indicted. “Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think of quitting,” he told reporters before his speech. “We will finish what we started. We will complete the mission. We will watch this battle until the final victory,” he added.

“The Biden administration is the most corrupt administration, Joe and his son Hunter are criminals and nothing happened because the Democrats are united, they don’t have the Mitt Romneys,” Trump said later. The former president railed against “socialists”, “communists”, “Marxists”, “the deep state”, the “corrupt dem prosecutors” who “persecuted” him together with the FBI, “partisan and corrupt intelligence ”, “fake news”. The tycoon then relaunched his America First slogan and defended the assailants of the Capitol in prison, “patriots treated worse than anyone else, except me”.

Finally, the promise: “I will end the war in Ukraine in one day, I will get along with Putin,” Trump said. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk a third world war but I will avoid it,” promised the tycoon, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft on Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president who had no wars and under whom Russia took no country,” he continued, recalling Moscow’s blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion of Ukraine with Biden. An invasion that, he said, “would never have happened” with him in the White House.

See also  The appeal of the wives of the soldiers of the Azov battalion in Kiev: "Save the children, Putin murderer"

Find out more

You may also like

KKI Vrbas outclassed Sana: Vlado Švraka scored 46...

Approved the treaty for the high seas: by...

Palermo, plainclothes agent beaten after check in Piazza...

China wanted to publish an unauthorized biography of...

Ivana Španović final of the European Championship in...

How to clean welders | Magazine

Stalin’s death after days of agony, seventy years...

Amici 22, Samuele Segreto from Montreal flies to...

Brazil, jewels given by Saudi Arabia (and seized)...

U.S. Provides Another $400 Million in Military Aid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy