A four-year plan to eliminate all imports from China and make the US totally independent from the Dragon: this is one of the proposals put forward by the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Cpac, the Republican convention near Washington, in the event of an election to the House White.

Former President Donald Trump has announced that it will continue his third presidential campaign even if he will be indicted. “Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think of quitting,” he told reporters before his speech. “We will finish what we started. We will complete the mission. We will watch this battle until the final victory,” he added.

“The Biden administration is the most corrupt administration, Joe and his son Hunter are criminals and nothing happened because the Democrats are united, they don’t have the Mitt Romneys,” Trump said later. The former president railed against “socialists”, “communists”, “Marxists”, “the deep state”, the “corrupt dem prosecutors” who “persecuted” him together with the FBI, “partisan and corrupt intelligence ”, “fake news”. The tycoon then relaunched his America First slogan and defended the assailants of the Capitol in prison, “patriots treated worse than anyone else, except me”.

Finally, the promise: “I will end the war in Ukraine in one day, I will get along with Putin,” Trump said. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk a third world war but I will avoid it,” promised the tycoon, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft on Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president who had no wars and under whom Russia took no country,” he continued, recalling Moscow’s blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion of Ukraine with Biden. An invasion that, he said, “would never have happened” with him in the White House.