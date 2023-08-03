Trump in court again: indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election. “So they ensure victory”

Donald Trump it’s at Washington and will appear in federal court where it will formally be indictedfor the third time, with the heaviest accusation of all those brought against him as president of the United States: that of having attempted to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election which led to the White House Joe Bidenan attempt that culminated in the assault of his supporters on Capitol Hill. The tycoon, at the beginning of the hearing, declared himself not guilty.

Armored city even if several demonstrators have already taken to the streets pushing for a condemnation of tycoon. Trump’s staff includes agents of the Secret Service who are responsible for his safety as a former president, while the means of the Federal Protective Service have been deployed all along Constitution Avenue and the agents of theU.S. Marshals Service they strengthened the protection of prosecutors following the case. Barriers have also been erected in front of the entrance to the courthouse to control the possible influx of demonstrators.

Trump, for his part, shows peace of mind and in his statements before leaving for the American capital, he declared that he only needs “another indictment to secure victory. Now I’m going to Washington to be arrested for contesting a corrupted, rigged and stolen election. It’s a great honour, they arrest me for you,” she continued tycoon addressing his supporters. And then he lashes out against Joe Biden who could again be his opponent in the next race at Presidential 2024: “It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic Party, the corrupt Joe Biden, told his attorney general to charge the leading Republican candidate and former US president, me, with all possible crimes so as to force him to spend all the money on defense. The Democrats don’t want to run against me or they wouldn’t have started this exploitation unprecedented justice”. And money is exactly what Trump asked his supporters in an email sent yesterday for the fundraiser: the tycoon wrote that he could risk up to 561 years in prison.

However, what is formalized against him is the most serious accusation among those concerning him. Even if those of having used electoral funds to pay for the silence of the porn star Stormy Daniels and to have illegally taken away and hidden from the White House secret documents are important, those that will be formalized today to Trump effectively accuse a former president of having attempted to subvert the democratic system. “The question of how the electoral system works and the peaceful transfer of power is directly invested, which is really the question of how American democracy works,” he explains. Jon Grinspan, historian of the National Museum of American History. “The crimes he is indicted for are of a greater magnitude than any committed against the country by an American citizen, let alone a former president,” he echoes. Laurence Tribe, constitutionalist at Harvard University. “He is being indicted essentially for trying to overthrow the Republic and its crucial process for the maintenance of democratic governance, the peaceful transfer of powers,” adds the jurist who was a councilor of Barack Obamareferring to the fact that Trump, despite the defeat, tried to stay in power by preventing the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory.