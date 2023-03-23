11
Donald Trump struggling with cops to escape arrest in New York. Emmanuel Macron who witnesses the clashes between police and demonstrators in the streets of Paris. These are two of the images posted and clicked in the last few days by millions of users on social media. Too bad they’re both fake. But they are so realistic that they seem real.
It is the latest example of what has been renamed “deep fake”, a deep fiction generated thanks to artificial intelligence.
