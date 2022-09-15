All (or almost all) of the president’s men. The New York tycoon in the last period has been able to bet on the winning horses in all the key elections for the parliament and for the state governments, thus ensuring ever stronger support in the Republican party.

Donald Trump showed all his magic touch in the Republican primaries for Midterm: he won 92% of the candidates he supported, almost all firm supporters of the baseless allegations of fraud launched by the former president, as well as in favor of overturning the 2020 vote The tycoon became the “kingmaker” of the Grand Old Party primaries by giving his endorsement in nearly 200 races in 39 of the 50 US states, from Senate to House and to the office of governor. A very high number, especially considering that in the previous mid-term elections of 2018 it supported less than 90 candidates for the same offices (for comparison, in that same year Barack Obama supported 94 competitors).

Trump’s triumph was also guaranteed by a shrewd strategy: the outcome of many of the competitions was practically certain from the beginning. In fact, 54 of the candidates supported by the former president, 25%, had no rivals.

Its success was further enhanced by supporting a large majority of candidates (74%) who were actually running for a second term. Only one of these then lost, despite Trump’s endorsement: the young Madison Cawthorne, swept away by various scandals after two years as a North Carolina congressman. In competitions without “outgoing” candidates, Trump’s men won 83% of the time, while in those where the winner had to face a Democratic candidate who was running again, they have always been successful.