Bragg

In this conspiratorial context, financial crimes would become more serious because they would be conceived and carried out as a cover for illegal support for the electoral campaign, Bragg explained in a subsequent press conference. They would violate both state and federal election laws. Bragg also cited possible tax violations. “Trump has committed what are always crimes in New York, no matter who you are – he said – We cannot normalize serious criminal conduct and we will not”.

Trump day

In the saga of Donald Trump, and for the country, yesterday was a historic day. He arrived in a convoy of cars just before 1.30am local time, escorted by the Secret Service as befits a former president. But the rest was unprecedented history: he entered the Manhattan Criminal Court Building to become the first former US Commander in Chief to be indicted. A sign of the extraordinary event, exceptions to the normal procedures have been taken: formal arrest status but no handcuffs, mug shot, or cell awaiting the start of the preliminary hearing. Where, sheltered from cameras excluded from the courtroom by judge Juan Merchan, the charges were announced in the afternoon, according to advances, over twenty fraudulent crimes, some of which were serious. And where he pleaded innocent of all charges.

A case that will be long

The case is only just beginning and could turn into a long and complex saga, lasting a year or more, between motions and objections. The political and not only judicial uncertainties are aggravated by the new candidacy of Trump, at 76 years old, for the White House for 2024, which he can also prosecute under indictment or convicted. President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman, Karin Jean-Pierre, sought to downplay Trump’s relevance. “Our focus is on Americans,” she said.

The demonstrations

The continued presence of the former President on the American public scene, and taken on the collective imagination, however, was evident outside the court. In a nearby park, Collect Pond Park, designated for protests, hundreds of demonstrators, for and against Trump, met remotely for hours. Between shouts and opposing placards: Trump or death and Covid is a lie on one side; Fascisti, Nobody is above the law and Grazie Alvin on the other (Alvin Bragg, the district attorney of Manhattan. Cordons of agents kept the groups apart in a climate of high tension and extraordinary security measures, including helicopters that flew over the area constantly, to prevent unrest and violence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

An excellent protagonist among Trump’s faithful: the extremist Republican congresswoman from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, who arrived in Manhattan to lead the protests, denounced the indictment with a megaphone as a “stain on our Republic”, an organized “electoral interference” by democratic opponents addressed as “communists” and “failed”. And she has rattled off slogans from fighting abortion rights at secure borders to accusing current President Joe Biden of leading the country into World War III — an oblique reference to the administration’s support for Ukraine against invasion. Russian. Greene then quickly left the rally, apparently perturbed by boos from anti-Trump protesters.