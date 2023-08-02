Trump indicted for assault on Congress. Four counts including conspiracy

NEW YORK – Donald Trump start again from three: indictments of course. Yes, after the accusation made in New York for having paid for the silence of the porn star with funds stolen from the electoral campaign Stormy Daniels with whom he had been having an affair, and that on the secret papers taken from the White House and stored in a cabinet at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the former president has now been officially indicted in Washington for his role in an attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which resulted in the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021.

The Grand Jury was called by the special prosecutor Jack Smith to examine the evidence of the investigation, handed his decision to the court yesterday afternoon shortly after 5 pm: as the former president had announced about an hour earlier on his social network Truth: «The mad Smith is about to indict again your favorite president, the day after the scandal of Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, exploded in Congress. We are a country in decline.”

The indictment

It was the judge Moxila Upadhyaya to seal the deed, approving a summons for six defendants (the names are not official but CNN believes they are the former lawyers of the tycoon Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, together with the former employee of the Department of Justice Jeffery Clark). All are due to appear in court on Thursday.

Trump knew he was being targeted by investigators: his legal team had already been informed that the tycoon was the target of an investigation into the tragic event. What, during the press conference also organized yesterday afternoon, Smith defined as an “unprecedented assault on American democracy” fomented by “serious lies”. Adding that he wants “a quick process”.

Four counts

In the forty-five pages filed, the disputed charges are four, all very serious and linked precisely to that “Big Lie” – the big lie, as the American media call it – according to which the elections had been “stolen” by Joe Biden through electoral fraud. The same one that the tycoon still repeats at his rallies.

The former White House tenant seeking a new mandate will therefore now have to answer for “conspiracy to defraud the United States using dishonesty and deception in order to hinder the national process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential elections “. And then again of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding (that is, to prevent Congress from declaring the election valid by recognizing Joe Biden as president) and of obstructing an official proceeding. Again, of having attacked the constitutional right to have one’s vote counted, according to a law dating back to 1870, formulated, that is, during the Civil War.

The charges mark an important new phase in Smith’s investigation into the former president: to which a fourth indictment could soon be added, this time in Atlanta, Georgia: the state where Trump still attempted to influence the election by asking, during a phone call with the local secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to find him “the 11,000 missing votes…”.

Compulsory race by Carlo Bonini (editorial coordination), Paolo Mastrolilli. Multimedia coordination Laura Pertici. Gedi Visual production 23 July 2023

Trump evokes Nazi Germany and the former USSR

The former president’s spokesman, Steven Cheungaccuses the current administration of wanting to interfere with the 2024 elections. And Trump is already posing as a victim speaking of “persecution from Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union”, knowing full well that the legal troubles contribute to his popularity: so much so that today he dominates polls in the Republican primary, winning 54 percent of his opponents, his base inflamed by what they consider “persecution” by the judges.

The new indictment will also be yet another blow to the coffers of the electoral campaign: Save America, the pak that administers them, admitted yesterday to having only four million dollars in its account compared to 105 million at the beginning of last year. Much of it was spent on paying the former president’s legal fees. New parcels are on the way.