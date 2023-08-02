Trump indicted for January 6 assault on Congress: ‘He was determined to stay in power’

Donald Trump was indicted for the third time: after the charges for paying to the porn star Stormy Daniels and secret papers in Mar-a-Lago, the former president was indicted for January 6 assault on Congress with which he tried to block the peaceful transfer of power. Four counts of accusation contained in 45 pages were presented against him: it is the “conspiracy to defraud the United States“, “obstruction of justice”, “conspiracy to obstruct proceedings” and “conspiracy against rights”. Charges for which, if convicted, he could face years in prison.

“Despite the defeat” the former president “was determined to stay in power”: “he spread lies“, reads the accusations which refer to six people who conspired with Trump who, however, are not named. The descriptions provided seem to refer, according to the American media, to Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two of Trump’s former lawyers. The former president will have to appear in court on Thursday at 4 pm. “We will seek a trial quickly,” says Jack Smith, defining the assault on the Capitol as an unprecedented event.

After the re-indictment, the Trump campaign released a statement calling the indictment against the former president “nothing but the latest corrupt chapter” in what it is calling a “witch hunt” politics. Furthermore, for the Trump campaign, the new indictment is an attempt at “electoral interference”. Trump “has always respected the law and the Constitution, with the advice of many very talented lawyers,” says the former president’s re-election campaign. A Trump spokesman then compared the new allegations to the “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes”, calling them “anti-American”.

The former president’s staff, who had been preparing for the new indictment for days, harshly attacked the decision, the second by special prosecutor Smith, appointed by the Minister of Justice Merrick Garland to deal with the investigations into the former president. “It is nothing but yet another attempt by the corrupt Biden family to weaponize the Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 election, in which Trump is indisputably the frontrunner,” the president’s lawyers say.

Trump is firmly leading the polls among Republican rivals, and is neck and neck with Joe Biden. However, the former president’s campaign is encountering difficulties due to legal costs, which have left the coffers of the Save America package almost empty. Expenses that could increase further: in fact, a fourth indictment hovers over the former president which could arrive in the coming weeks. It is that of Fulton county on interference to overturn the result of the 2020 elections. In short, for Trump and the Republicans, the troubles are destined to continue and increase, endangering the race for the White House. In fact, for 2024, the year of the vote, Trump already has the processes for the payment of Stormy Daniels and for the secret papers scheduled, to which the one for January 6 will probably be added, to which a judge appointed by Barack Obama has been assigned .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

